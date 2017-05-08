CRICKET: Heavy defeat for Spalding’s second team

Newly-promoted Freiston scored their first victory of the season in the Premier Division - beating leaders Market Deeping 2nd - but fellow newcomers Spalding 2nd, lying second, went down heavily to Sleaford 2nd.

Freiston made 236-7, helped by an innings of 90 from Abdul Moeed, before bowling Deeping out for 123.

Sleaford notched up 251-7 despite a five-wicket haul for Chris Klompas.

Paul Roberts hit 85 and followed this up with figures of 6-20.

The closest game of the day was at Skegness where Norman Brackley hit 83 of his side’s 199-9.

Woodhall Spa batted steadily, inching towards their target but the overs ran out with their score on 190-7

A high-scoring game at Bourne saw Stamford Town chase down the home side’s score to win by six wickets.

Josh Bentley hit 97 and Tom Bentley added 71 as Bourne finished on 235-4 but Chris Bore’s 63 and Steve Holland’s unbeaten 52 saw the visitors to victory.

Dave Newman’s 140 and 59 from Shaun Brown helped Billingborough to the day’s highest total of 302-7 which proved too much for Grantham 2nd who were all out for 181, Martin Parmley hitting 98.

Division One leaders Long Sutton were without a game but Belton Park moved into second place with a six-wicket win over Billingborough 2nd.

A first win of the season for Claypole saw the newly-promoted team beat Boston 3rd by seven wickets.

A man-of-the-match performance from Sam Freeman took Timberland to victory over Baston.

Freeman hit an unbeaten 59 and Simon Behan got 65 as Timberland reached 181-7, five of the wickets falling to Adam Hilless.

Freeman then took five for 19 as Baston were all out for 160.

In Division Two, Heckington bounced back from last week’s heavy defeat to beat Pinchbeck who were all out 62, chasing 190.

Jared Hackney hit 57 for Grantham 4th who beat Belton Park 2nd by 16 runs, Grantham making 180-6 and Charlotte Cross taking three wickets as Belton were all out for 62.

A nail-biting game in the League Cup saw Graves Park fail by just four runs to chase down Moulton Harrox’s total of 229-5.

Joe Broomfield made 57 for Moulton and Andy Goodley added an unbeaten 62 while Chris King made 65 for Graves Park.

Premier Division

Billingborough 302-7 (Newman 140, Brown 59), Grantham 2nd 181 (Parmley 98)

Sleaford 2nd 251-7 (Roberts 85, Klompas 5-35), Spalding 2nd 137 (Roberts 6-20)

Skegness 199-9 (Brackley 83), Woodhall Spa 2nd 190-7

Bourne 235-4 (J Bentley 97, T Bentley 71), Stamford Town 239-4 (Bore 63, S Holland 52no)

Freiston 236-7 (Moeed 90), Market Deeping 2nd 123

Division One

Timberland 181-7 (Behan 65, Freeman 59no, Hilless 5-29), Baston 160 (Freeman 5-29)

Boston 3rd 142-7, Claypole 144-3

Billingborough 2nd 62, Belton Park 63-4

Skegness 2nd conceded to Long Sutton

Division Two

Heckington 190, Pinchbeck 62

Grantham 4th 180-6 (Hackney 57), Belton Park 2nd 164

League Cup

Moulton Harrox 229-5 (Broomfield 57, Goodley 62no), Graves Park 225 (King 65)