CRICKET: First win this season for Spalding and Market Deeping

It was all change at the foot of the table as Market Deeping and Spalding both secured their first wins of the season.

Spalding jumped three places to eighth after taking advantage of Alford’s good batting track to notch up 273-9.

Faisal Javed hit 94, Josh Newton added 63 and Luke Hollingworth got 52 while Tom White took five wickets for the home side.

Javed then completed a man-of-the-match performance, taking six wickets as Alford were all out for 167.

Market Deeping won a much lower scoring game as Grimsby were bowled out for 100 thanks to a good bowling spell from Ashley Fisher who took 6-42.

Steve Crossley hit an unbeaten 60 for Grimsby before Deeping batted their way to a seven-wicket win.

Louth suffered at the hands of leaders Bracebridge Heath and now lie bottom.

Bourne made the day’s highest total with 316-6 and Jack Berry hit the only century.

Lindum’s James Kimber just missed out on his ton, ending 98 not out.

Berry made 109, sharing a third-wicket stand of 120 with Pete Morgan (56).

Lindum got off to a good start but from 75-2 collapsed to 77-5.

From 101-6, Kimber and Will Taylor added 97 and Kimber was unbeaten when the overs ran out with the score on 235-8.

Meanwhile, Bourne booked their place in the Winkworth Cup T20 final with a six-wicket victory against Grantham in the first semi-final played at Sleaford today.

Other results: Boston 94, Woodhall Spa 95-7; Grantham 285-4 (Dowman 88no, Webb 96no), Sleaford 234 (Hibberd 52); Bracebridge Heath 253 (Lineker 69, Stubbs 57, Ryder 5-62), Louth 97 (Willerton 7-25).