CRICKET: ‘Fantastic day’ at Long Sutton

Long Sutton’s family day and six-a-side competition raised around £3,000.

Eight teams took part with the oldest players in their 50s and the youngest being 11. In the final, The Peelers beat the Jolly Hockey team.

The Returns played at night, Lisa Baker and Georgina Synott ran the barbecue while Chris and Tracey Booth were behind the bar, including a trip for more supplies.

Club spokesman James Baker said: “This is looking like the final year for this day and all involved in making it happen would like to thank teams present and past for attending and making it a fantastic day for the club.”

Sponsors were Ltl & Jp Building Contractors, Let’s Get You Moving and Richard King Memorials Ltd.