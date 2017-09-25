CRICKET: Double delight at Long Sutton

Long Sutton completed a league and cup double on Sunday.

They beat Skegness 2nd by eight wickets in the League Cup final at Boston.

Barry Stanway claimed five wickets as Skegness were all out for 78.

Long Sutton finished off the Division One championship season on Saturday with a five-wicket win over Boston 3rd with Adam Wright hitting 56.

Three bowling points for Baston were enough to stay ahead of Belton Park in third place.

The closest game of the day came at Skegness where Moulton Harrox made 161-8 with Skegness 2nd overtaking this total with four balls to spare to win by three wickets.

Joe Broomfield hit 34 to claim the division’s batting title with 632 runs while Adam Hilless of Baston topped the bowling with 48 wickets.

In the Premier Division, bottom side Spalding 2nd were left chasing Stamford’s 200.

Brandon Andrews took 6-41 for Spalding but couldn’t prevent a defeat as his side were all out for 108.

Aaron Pullum finished the season with an unbeaten 87 for Billingborough made 214-5 against Grantham 2nd who claimed a seven-wicket win.

Premier Division: Billingborough 214-5 (Pullum 87no), Grantham 2nd 217-3 (Freeman 115no, Wing 62no); Sleaford 2nd 226-7 (Godby 124no), Woodhall Spa 181 (Sargeant 91, Puri 6-29); Stamford 200 (A Birch 63), Spalding 2nd 108 (B Andrews 6-41).

Division One: Belton Park 154-6 (Paige 60), Baston 73; Boston 3rd 98, Long Sutton 101-5 (Wright 56); Moulton Harrox 161-8, Skegness 2nd 162-7.

Division Two: Grantham 4th conceded to Freiston 2nd.