CRICKET: Derby delight for Market Deeping

Nick Green’s unbeaten ton guided Market Deeping to a nine-wicket home win over Bourne on Saturday.

The 17-year-old smashed 17 boundaries on his way to 107 not out off 110 balls.

Green shared an unbroken second-wicket stand of 194 with skipper Dave Sargeant who was 89 not out from 86 deliveries, hitting 14 fours.

Bourne set 232-9 with Rob Bentley scoring a half-century.

Deeping’s first wicket fell on 39, but that was to be Bourne’s only success.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick from Will Wright halted bottom side Spalding’s pursuit of Lindum’s modest 145-8.

Jonathon Miles took five wickets and Will Wright hit 56.

The home side had 23 on the board when Wright swapped bat for ball to take the first wicket and this quickly became 24-4.

Miles put up opposition, hitting 23, but he was the only Spalding player to reach double figures as the final wicket fell on 99 – boosted by 47 extras.