CRICKET: Derby delight for Bourne

Bourne extended their winning run to move joint-third thanks to a five-wicket victory over Spalding at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

Chasing a hat-trick of wins, Spalding won the toss and elected to bat first.

But from 46-1, they were all out for 155 – Chris Dring top-scoring on 48 and Matthew Kidd taking four wickets.

The home side lost an early wicket but had 66 on the board when Jordan Temple was out for 40.

Sam Evison made 41 and from 114-5, Rob Bentley and Quewin O’Connor batted their way to victory.

Meanwhile, an opening stand of 206 between Matt Lineker and David Whapplington set the scene for Bracebridge Heath’s match winning total at home to Market Deeping.

Whapplington was first to go having scored 89 off 81 balls then Lineker and Brett Houston (42) added a further 46.

And from 306-7, Kit Spence and Stuart Fraser-Cattanach (50no) shared an unbeaten partnership of 69.

Lineker’s 119 came off 95 balls with three sixes and 12 fours.

Alex Willerton and Matt Carter took over with the ball, preventing the Deeping batsmen from building any sizeable stands.

Willerton took 6-43 and Carter claimed three wickets as the visitors were all out for 131.

In a weekend when teams paid their tributes to umpire Steve Massingham, who died the previous Saturday, bottom side Louth produced the surprise result of the day with a victory over high-flyers Grantham.

Meanwhile at Grimsby, Neal Snell fired his side to victory over Lindum with a devastating bowling spell that brought him an eight-wicket haul and Rikki Bovey fell just two short of his ton in Alford’s win over Boston.

Rain delayed the start at Louth until after 2pm when the teams began a 60-over game, Grantham batting first and losing three wickets for 29 runs before a middle order revival.

Andy Carrington bowled an economical eight-over spell that brought him 3-18 and three run-outs contributed to Grantham’s final score of 111 all out in the 29th over.

Louth lost their first wicket on six but had 42 on the board when the second fell, bringing Richard Bell out to join Xander Pitchers (60no) in a partnership that took them to victory.

This win moved Louth up a place above Boston who are now bottom after losing to Alford.

Bovey and Andrew White anchored the innings with an opening stand for 102 before White was caught and bowled by Tom Baxter for 42.

Bovey then lost four partners to Fayadh Haffejee and three to run-outs before himself falling to Haffejee for 98 with the score on 198.

One more wicket fell before the innings closed on 201-9, Haffejee finishing with 5-57 off 13 overs.

Boston got off to a poor start, losing three wickets - all to Steve Kirkham - for 28 runs before Jonny Cheer and Haffejee added 74.

White took four wickets to help bowl the home side out for 160 and consolidate Alford’s mid-table position.

Rain also affected the game at Grimsby which was reduced to 76 overs.

The home side stayed sixth in the table after Snell’s whirlwind 12 overs brought figures of 8-44 and reduced Lindum to 67 all out.

Grimsby then lost two wickets chasing down their target.

At Sleaford, Woodhall Spa moved into second place behind Bracebridge after Prasanna Jayawardene hit 50 of their 197 runs, Adi Sreedharan taking 4-30 in 11 overs.

Sleaford quickly found themselves 18-2 before the innings got back on track.

Andy Hibberd and Oliver Burford shared a fifth-wicket stand of 44 but the last three wickets fell on 148, one of them Burford who had hit 57.

Results: Bracebridge Heath 375-7 (Lineker 119, Whapplington 89, Fraser-Cattanach 50no); Market Deeping 131 (Willerton 6-42); Spalding 155, Bourne 159-5; Alford 201-9 (Bovey 98, Haffejee 5-57), Boston 160; Grantham 111, Louth 114-2 (Pitchers 60no); Woodhall Spa 197 (Jayawardene 50), Sleaford 148 (Burford 57); Lindum 67 (Snell 8-44), Grimsby Town 68-2.