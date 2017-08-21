CRICKET: Championship secured in style

Have your say

Graves Park claimed the first title of the season with victory over Pinchbeck giving them an unassailable lead in Division Two.

They won the championship in style, making a massive 333-4 thanks mainly to James Luto (78no), Mitch Griffiths (68), John Morris (57) and Chris King (51).

Danny Jackson led Pinchbeck’s pursuit with an innings of 60 but the home side were all out for 143.

Pinchbeck still lie second, 10 points ahead of Heckington who went down to Spalding 3rd.

Jon Manton hit 69 for Spalding who finished 171-6 while Aayush Patel made 66 for Heckington who were bowled out for 140.

On Sunday, Freiston 2nd made 167-9 against Belton Park 2nd whose innings ended on 145-8.

Long Sutton and Welby Cavaliers continue to battle it out at the top of Division One with Baston hanging on in third place and Belton Park still not out of the running.

All four won, Belton Park beating Claypole in the division’s closest game in which Dan Reynolds hit 77 of Belton’s total of 186-7.

Claypole were reduced to 94-8 before Dan Sullivan and Kristian Lennon joined forces. By the time Lennon was bowled by Ben Whitmoor for 34, the score had reached 171.

But with only one more added, Whitmoor struck again - bowling Sullivan for 47 and leaving Claypole 14 runs short.

Aaron John hit 59 and Barry Stanway added an unbeaten 51 in Long Sutton’s 205-8 but the leaders were denied maximum points as Timberland hung on to finish 95-9 - Carl Wall hitting 44 and Steven Milnes taking 5-10.

Welby Cavaliers travelled to Billingborough 2nd for whom Richard Wells hit 53 while Tom Wilkin took five wickets for Cavaliers.

The innings ended on 136 and Welby went on to lose five wickets overtaking this total.

Adam Hilless and John Lamin each took four wickets as Baston bowled Moulton Harrox out for 50, a total Baston overtook for the loss of only one wicket.

Boston 3rd boosted their chances of moving out of the relegation zone with victory over Skegness 2nd, making 110-6 and bowling the seasiders out for 60.

Skegness went back to the top of the Premier Division following a four-wicket win over third-placed Woodhall Spa 2nd, overtaking Sleaford 2nd who were without a game.

Woodhall collapsed from 88 without loss to 129 all out with Norman Brackley taking 4-12.

Skegness lost two wickets for just 19 runs but steady batting down the order took them to victory.

In the closest game of the day, Stamford were bowled out for a modest 120 at home to Billingborough with Oliver Chessum taking four wickets.

Chris Birch dismissed the visiting openers cheaply but Jonathan Parrish and Shaun Brown got the innings back on track and the total began to creep up.

Both fell to Birch but just as Billingborough looked like achieving a win, Caius Headley returned to take the final two wickets and leave the visitors four runs short of their target.

Victory over Market Deeping 2nd gave Boston 2nd a welcome boost in their fight to stay out of the relegation battle, Damian Lawson taking five Deeping wickets for 11 runs.

Grantham 2nd pulled themselves further from the danger zone with a six-wicket win over Bourne 2nd - Rahul Kumar claiming five wickets for Grantham.

PREMIER DIVISION

Bourne 2nd 120 (Kumar 5-40), Grantham 2nd 122-4; Boston 2nd 106, Market Deeping 2nd 62 (Lawson 5-11); Stamford Town 120, Billingborough 116; Woodhall Spa 2nd 129, Skegness 133-6.

DIVISION ONE

Moulton Harrox 50, Baston 53-1; Belton Park 186-7 (Reynolds 77), Claypole 172; Billingborough 2nd 136 (Wells 63, Wilkins 5-38), Welby Cavaliers 137-5;

Long Sutton 205-8 (John 59, Stanway 51no), Timberland 95-9 (Milnes 5-10); Boston 3rd 110-6, Skegness 2nd 60.

DIVISION TWO

Graves Park 333-4 (King 51, Griffiths 68, Morris 57, Luto 78no), Pinchbeck 143 (Jackson 60); Spalding 3rd 171-6 (Manton 69), Heckington 140 (A Patel 66);

Grantham 4th conceded to Freiston 2nd; Sunday - Freiston 2nd 167-9, Belton Park 2nd 145-8.