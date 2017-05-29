CRICKET: Binns and Bentley hit top form

Three batsmen reached 90 – but none made a century – in the highest scoring game of the day.

Adam Binns made 91 and Josh Bentley added an unbeaten 90 in Bourne 2nd’s 261-3.

Chris Dring was out on 99 as Spalding 2nd’s reply ended on 238 all out.

Billingborough held on to second place in the Premier Division despite going down to Freiston who are now third.

Abdul Moeed took five wickets for Freiston to help bowl Billingborough out for 183 but the newly-promoted side lost eight wickets on their way to victory.

Long Sutton continued their winning run at the top of Division One with a two-wicket win over Baston.

Max Cusack took five wickets for Moulton Harrox for only one run against Billingborough 2nd.

Moulton made 278-5 – Jack Barnett with 81 and Joe Broomfield 77 – before bowling Billingborough out for 63.

Graves Park in Division Two recorded the day’s highest team total with 299-9 against Heckington who were bowled out for 40.

Pinchbeck set a new club record by winning a high-scoring game against Spalding 3rd.

Danny Jackson made 96 for Pinchbeck while Nick Crook retired after hitting 101 in his side’s total of 265-4. Spalding replied with 182-8.

Belton Park 2nd claimed their first win of the season, beating Long Sutton 2nd.

Claypole booked a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup with an eight-wicket win over Grantham 4th.

PREMIER DIVISION

Sleaford 2nd 229-6 (Roberts 53, Habron 62no), Woodhall Spa 2nd 230-6 (Cherry 69, Dixon 66, Hughes 53no); Boston 2nd 138, Skegness 139-2; Grantham 2nd 143-8, Stamford 144-3; Billingborough 183 (Moeed 5-49), Freiston 184-8; Bourne 2nd 261-3 (A Binns 91, J Bentley 90no), Spalding 2nd 238 (Dring 99, Hafeez 62).

DIVISION ONE

Boston 3rd 78, Welby Cavaliers 80-2; Timberland 85 (Elsom 6-29), Skegness 2nd 86-8; Moulton Harrox 278-5 (J Barnet 81, Broomfield 77), Billingborough 2nd 63 (M Cusack 5-1); Baston 125, Long Sutton 127-8 (Oldfield 58).

DIVISION TWO

Graves Park 299-9 (Maskell 72, Hodgson 51), Heckington 40; Belton Park 2nd 185, Long Sutton 2nd 86; Pinchbeck 265-4 (Jackson 96, N Crook 101 ret’d), Spalding 3rd 182-8.

LEAGUE CUP

Grantham 4th 91 (Lennon 5-22), Claypole 92-2.