CRICKET: Billingborough set for top-of-the-table clash

The battle for the top of the Premier Division continues with the three closest contenders all winning at the weekend.

Billingborough occupy first place after a four-wicket win over Bourne 2nd in which Dave Newman hit an unbeaten 88.

Freiston beat Stamford Town by 20 runs to stay second and third-placed Skegness overcame Spalding 2nd.

Just 11 points separate the teams but Skegness have three games in hand on Freiston and Billingborough two, making next weekend’s Freiston versus Billingborough fixture the one to watch.

Grantham 2nd occupy fifth place after inflicting a big defeat on Boston 2nd who are bottom of the table with Sleaford 2nd in fourth following their victory over Market Deeping 2nd.

Lachlan King hit the division’s highest total of 98 for Skegness with Rory Johnson hitting 81 and Martin Parmley 74 for Grantham and Matt Lyon with 64 for Sleaford.

Pinchbeck celebrate another early wicket in the Division Two defeat to Heckington on Saturday

The only five-wicket haul came from Damian Lawson of Boston with 5-54.

Division One is also tight at the top with Welby Cavaliers’ victory over Billingborough 2nd taking them above Long Sutton who were playing a cup game.

Both teams have played six matches with Welby leading by seven points.

Third are Baston whose good season continued with a five-wicket win over Boston 3rd and Belton Park are in fourth after beating Timberland.

Pinchbeck bowler Jamie Frost dismisses Heckington opener Wayne Harley.

James King made 67 for Claypole and Kristian Lennon followed this up with 5-40 while for Belton Park, Dan Reynolds hit an unbeaten 90 and Tom Ward recorded the day’s best figures of 7-11.

Heckington kept up their challenge for a return to Division One, beating Pinchbeck in the only game in the second division.

Long Sutton 1st scored an eight-wicket win over Graves Park in the League Cup but their 2nd XI went down to Skegness 2nd by five wickets.

Premier Division: Bourne 2nd 143, Billingborough 144-4 (Newman 88no); Grantham 2nd 226 (Parmley 74, Johnson 81, Lawson 5-54), Boston 2nd 99; Sleaford 2nd 202-9 (Lyon 64), Market Deeping 2nd 154; Skegness 248-5 (King 98), Spalding 2nd 177; Freiston 215-9, Stamford Town 195.

Division One: Billingborough 2nd 135, Welby Cavaliers 136-7; Boston 3rd 64, Baston 68-5; Claypole 225-9 (King 67), Moulton Harrox 120 (Lennon 5-40); Belton Park 224-5 (Reynolds 90no), Timberland 18 (Ward 7-11).

Division Two: Heckington 138, Pinchbeck 94.

League Cup: Graves Park 154, Long Sutton 157-2; Long Sutton 2nd 80, Skegness 2nd 81-5.