CRICKET: Big Bash success for Spalding

Spalding under-9s A team romped to victory in the BGL Stamford Big Bash tournament organised by former England cricketer Dean Headley and hosted at Stamford School.

Spalding entered two teams into the sixes event, featuring a total of 16 teams from local clubs.

The B team won one of their three pool matches but missed out on any further progression.

The A team beat Market Deeping and Ketton to book their place in the semi-finals.

Following a nervy match, Spalding beat Stamford by 17 runs to make it through to the final.

A tense match, which included a Battle of Britain memorial fly-past in the middle, saw Spalding hang on to beat Deano’s Dingos by nine runs to clinch the cup.

The team completed a lap of honour around the boundary in front of the crowd ready to watch a star-studded Dean Headley xi play a T20 match against Local Legends.

Team managers Michael Morris and Cameron Roy praised the performances of both teams to reward the hard work and commitment shown during their training sessions.

Four Spalding players have represented South Lincolnshire under-10s this season.