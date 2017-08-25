Search

CRICKET: Bank holiday weekend fixtures

DERBY DAY: Matt Kidd, who claimed four wickets as Bourne beat Spalding in June, will be hoping for a repeat when they meet again on Saturday in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.
DERBY DAY: Matt Kidd, who claimed four wickets as Bourne beat Spalding in June, will be hoping for a repeat when they meet again on Saturday in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

Your guide to all the games

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)

Alford v Boston, Grantham v Louth, Lindum v Grimsby, Market Deeping v Bracebridge Heath, Spalding v Bourne, Woodhall Spa v Sleaford.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Grantham 2nd,  Bourne 2nd v Billingborough, Skegness v Freiston L&L, Sleaford 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Spalding 2nd v Stamford.

Division One: Billingborough 2nd v Skegness 2nd,  Boston 3rd v Baston, Moulton Harrox v Belton Park, Timberlands v Claypole, Welby Cavaliers v Long Sutton.

Division Two: Graves Park v Belton Park 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v Spalding 3rd.

 SUNDAY

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (four days, 11am start)

Final: Lincolnshire v Berkshire (at Banbury).

RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)

Division One: Oundle v Peterborough, Stamford v Bourne, Wisbech v Ketton.

Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Huntingdon, Benefield v Weldon 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Sawtry, Peterborough 2nd v Laxton Park.

Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Whittlesey 2nd, Newborough 2nd v Uffington 2nd.

 MONDAY

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)

Premier Division: Woodhall Spa 2nd v Freiston L&L.