CRICKET: Bank holiday weekend fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon start)
Alford v Boston, Grantham v Louth, Lindum v Grimsby, Market Deeping v Bracebridge Heath, Spalding v Bourne, Woodhall Spa v Sleaford.
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Boston 2nd v Grantham 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Billingborough, Skegness v Freiston L&L, Sleaford 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Spalding 2nd v Stamford.
Division One: Billingborough 2nd v Skegness 2nd, Boston 3rd v Baston, Moulton Harrox v Belton Park, Timberlands v Claypole, Welby Cavaliers v Long Sutton.
Division Two: Graves Park v Belton Park 2nd, Long Sutton 2nd v Spalding 3rd.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (four days, 11am start)
Final: Lincolnshire v Berkshire (at Banbury).
RUTLAND LEAGUE (12.30pm start)
Division One: Oundle v Peterborough, Stamford v Bourne, Wisbech v Ketton.
Division Four West: Barton Seagrave v Huntingdon, Benefield v Weldon 2nd, Bourne 2nd v Sawtry, Peterborough 2nd v Laxton Park.
Division Four East: Market Deeping 2nd v Whittlesey 2nd, Newborough 2nd v Uffington 2nd.
MONDAY
SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE (1pm start)
Premier Division: Woodhall Spa 2nd v Freiston L&L.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.