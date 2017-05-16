Bourne bouyant, but Spalding stumble

A revival from the middle order failed to save Spalding as they stumbled to another defeat on Saturday.

Lindum climbed to fourth in the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League with a comprehensive win.

From 63 for four, Will Taylor and Euan Pickering added 88, Taylor making 54 and the lower order helped Lindum to 216-7 at the close.

Spalding also got off to a steady start, but from 37-0 were reduced to 49-5, Joe Peatman taking three of the wickets.

A middle order revival took the score to 91 when the seventh wicket fell, but only four more runs were added before Spalding slipped to defeat.

At Abbey Lawn, Bourne lost their first wicket to Market Deeping with only one run scored, but went on to make the day’s highest total in a match that saw five half centuries.

Jack Berry made 60, Sam Evison 51, Carl Wilson 83 and Quewin O’Connor an unbeaten 55 to take Bourne to 279-6.

Deeping got off to a better start, but from 93-2 slumped to 118 for six before being all out for 185, David Sargeant hitting 89.

Bracebridge Heath march on at the top of the table with a fourth maximum point win in succession, this time over Sleaford.

Behind them, Grantham lead Woodhall Spa by one point, with Lindum, Grimsby Town and Bourne making up the top six.

Alex Willerton’s five wickets for Bracebridge helped bowl Sleaford all out for 158 and David Whapplington made any unbeaten 89 to take his side to a seven-wicket win.

Grantham had a much tighter game after batting first at Boston. Dan Freeman made 53, James Keast 58 and Mat Dowman 57 as the visitors finished 227-6. Jonny Cheer then held the Boston innings together after the first two wickets had fallen for 22 runs.

Cheer (77) and Tom Baxter put on 50 for the fifth wicket and going into the last over with nine down, it looked as if Grantham would be denied maximum points, but Freeman stepped up to make the final dismissal with one ball of the game to go.

After their recent league and cup successes, Alford were brought back down to earth by a strong Woodhall Spa side, but picked up six valuable points as they bowled their visitors out for 226, Pradeep Chanditha making 50.

Alford got off to a good start with an opening stand of 54, but by the time Rikki Bovey was out for 56, six wickets were down and the final one fell on 143, Jack Timby taking four catches and one stumping behind the sticks for Woodhall.

Grimsby celebrated their third win of the season, restricting Louth to 149 for nine at Augusta Street, of which Richard Bell hit 61. The home side then knocked off the runs for the loss of six wickets.