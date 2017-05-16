Billingborough move up to third with derby win

Sleaford 2nd moved to the top of the South Lincolnshire & Border League Premier Division table after former leaders Market Deeping suffered defeat at the hands of Billingborough, who now lie third.

Grantham 2nd are second after beating Spalding 2nd by just five runs in the closest game of the day.

Martin Parmley anchored the Grantham innings with a knock of 75 with James Cameron-Clarke contributing 43 as the overs finished on 199 -4.

Spalding lost an early wicket but recovered well, Chris Dring hitting 53 and taking the score to 96-3.

Simon Juckes then took over, but couldn’t quite take his side over the line, finishing unbeaten on 59 as the innings ended on 194-6.

Dave Newman hit 52 for Billingborough, who made 197-8, Dan George taking 5-27 for Deeping who were bowled out for 94.

Boston 2nd suffered a similar fate at the hands of Woodhall Spa 2nd, who bowled their hosts out for 94 and went on to win by 10 wickets.

Abdul Moeed made 53 for Freiston in their 147-8, a total Bourne overtook for the loss of four wickets.

And Sleaford 2nd bowled out Stamford Town for 124, winning by five wickets.

Long Sutton continued their winning run in Division One, despite being bowled out for a modest 107 by Belton Park.

Barry Stanway and Rob Simpson each took five wickets as Belton were all out for 63.

James Tickler’s 65 helped Baston to victory over Billingborough, who were all out for 92 after their opponents posted a total of 196 -5.

A high-scoring game at Skegness saw Claypole reach 208-6, only to see their hosts reach their target for the loss of two wickets.

Welby Cavaliers travelled to Moulton Harrox and came away with an eight-wicket win after bowling their hosts out for 107,

Dominic Ashmore taking six wickets for Cavaliers and Tom Wilkin hitting an unbeaten 50.

In Division Two, Long Sutton 2nd emulated their 1st XI by defending a low score. Sutton made only 63, only for Spalding 3rd to be bowled out for 50.

Spalding had more success on Sunday, hitting 199-6 against Freiston 2nd, who reached 171-7 off their 45 overs. Eddie Seymour top scored with 79 not out for Spalding.