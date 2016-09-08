ATHLETICS: Harriers’ youngsters end season on a high

The Nene Valley Harriers youngsters completed their season in fine style, with a fifth-place finish in the Eastern Young Athletes League play-off final at Stevenage on Sunday.

Up against the region’s track and field powerhouses Bedford and Ipswich, they more than held their own and can perhaps consider themselves unfortunate not to have finished higher in a closely-fought contest.

Everyone gave their all and I can ask for nothing more. Russ Prosser

William Kong was one of the stars of the show. On only his second appearance for Nene Valley, the sprint ace won both the under-13 100m and 200m. He also had time for a second-place finish in the long jump.

William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings also pulled off notable sprint doubles with Hughes finishing first in both the under-17 100 m and 200m and Rawlings equalling the achievement in the B races.

Under-15 jumper Lee Addison was triumphant in both the high and long jumps.

There were also some top performers among the girls with Lydia Church continuing her fine season by winning both the under-17 shot and hammer competitions.

Middle distance runner Megan Ellison won the under-17 800m in 2:18.43 and took runner-up spot in the 300m.

Jasmine Allen and Kelsi Ellis enjoyed firsts in the under-17 B 200m and 300m races respectively.

Amber Park dominated the under-15 800m, crossing the line in 2:24.85, and she was supported by Ella Robinson, the B race winner.

Katie Callcut won the under-13 B 100m and Alice Gawronski took the B 200m. Flo Brill raced to victory in the 1500m A race in 5:07.99.

Tomi Ogunyoye was a winner in the under-15 B high jump and Callum Robertson threw furthest in the B shot.

Under-17 Bradley Allen took the honours in the B 800m, as did Charles Hughes in the B javelin.

Team manager Russ Prosser couldn’t hide his delight after the event, enthusiastically praising his youngsters.

He said: “Our athletes were a credit to themselves and the club. Some of them took part in multiple events, sometimes filling in late in the day.

“Everyone gave their all and I can ask for nothing more.”

THREE COUNTIES RUNNING CLUB

KING’S LYNN 5K PARKRUN

Joseph Hammond 24:39, Harry Whitelam 28:34, James Hammond 29:34, Steve Whitelam 29:57, Ben Hammond 33:58, Justeene Hammond 37:22.

BOSTON 5K PARKRUN

Colin Simpson 22:19 (PB), Sue George 28:44, Joely Apps 29:20.

PETERBOROUGH 5K PARKRUN

Mark Southwood 22:40 (PB).

SPITFIRE 10K

Jonathan Summers 49:41 (PB).

AUTUMN WOLF RUN

Karen Smith 2:10:00, Anthony Betts 2:10:00, Gary Bligh 2:10:00, Dave Lawrence 2:10:00.

EACH 5K COLOUR DASH

Maisie Pratt, Tracy Pratt, Sandra Rhodes, Vicki Drake, Trudy Sayell, Colin Apps, Joely Apps, Emily Key.