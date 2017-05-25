ATHLETICS: Veteran teams show strength in depth

Nene Valley Harriers veteran road runners showed their strength in depth by fielding two men’s over-45 teams in the British Masters Road Relays at Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

Both teams of four acquitted themselves well, with the A team finishing 21st and the B team 39th out of 50.

The achievement was all the more creditable given that all the Nene Valley participants are in their 50s and at the higher end of the eligible age range.

The fastest Nene Valley legs of the three-mile circuit were run by Chris Mooney 17:50 and Sean Beard 18:22.

Mooney and Beard were fortunate to run the first two legs, as the skies opened for the later stages of the relay.

Nene Valley A: Sean Beard 18:22, Chris Mooney 17:50, Chris Armstrong 18:48, Simon Bell 18:54.

Nene Valley B: Barry Warne 20:08, Paul Parkin 21:10, Chris Hunt 20:05, Tim Hunt 20:12.