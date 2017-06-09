ATHLETICS: Talented teenagers dominate from start to finish

Nene Valley were too hot for the opposition to handle in their Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at Cambridge on Sunday.

Incredibly the talented teenagers won four of the six age group categories as they dominated the match from first to last.

First-place finishes came thick and fast and at under-17 level Ronan Rawlings won both the 100 and 200m, running a personal best of 11:00 in the shorter sprint 24 hours after performing for the British League team.

James Marsh won the B 100m and Jonathan Pitts took long jump honours.

Kai Harrison and Callum Robertson claimed two wins apiece in the throws.

Sprinters Molly Jones, Kelsi Ellis and Amber Park all registered under-17 victories, along with middle distance runners Hana Ray and Ellie Piccaver.

Jasmine Allen leaped 5.13m to win the long jump and Alex Stubley won the B shot.

Millie Weller was in top form with firsts in the under-15 pole vault and high jump.

There were also wins for throwers Eleanor Smith and Roseanna Clarke, long jumper Dior Harrison and middle distance specialists Olivia Mead and Ella Robinson.

William Kong thrashed the opposition in the under-15 sprints, recording 11.6 over 100m and 24.3 for the 200m.

Freddie Fraser won the 80m hurdles and long jump, while Riley Barefoot took B string long jump honours.

Tim Foord pulled off a B shot and discus double, while George Harrison won the javelin throwing 28.02m.

Angus Bowling scored maximum pole vault points.

Donovan Capes won the shot with a throw of 10.96m and the discus with a distance of 28.55m. Under-13 team-mate Charlie Molyneaux won the B shot.

Newcomer Ruby Kilroy impressed for the under-13 girls, winning the B 100m ansd long jump, while Charlie Wordsworth won the A long jump.

Lottie Hemmings and Josie Knight both crossed the line first in their 1500m races.

Result: Nene Valley Harriers 743, Thurrock 643, Woodford Green 615, Cambridge and Coleridge 594½, Team Norfolk 340, West Suffolk 229½, Waveney 54.