ATHLETICS: Shot put title for Geoff Capes’ grandson

The grandson of former Commonwealth and European champion Geoff Capes has won a shot put title.

Donovan (11) claimed the under-13 boys title in the Northern Indoor Championships in Sheffield on Sunday.

He is currently ranked third in the country with a throw of 9.71m and competes for Nene Valley Harriers.

Donovan, who attends Bourne Academy, is also part of Geoff’s Elite Thrower Academy which has a number of the top throwers in the country.

Donovan is also a keen rugby player and plays for the current undefeated Spalding under-12s that won the Tigers Land Rover Cup.