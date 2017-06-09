ATHLETICS: Rowan picks up maximum rewards

Nene Valley Harriers men’s track and field team pulled off a remarkable result when finishing second in their British League fixture at Manchester.

Seriously depleted due to holidays, illness and injury, the squad travelled north with thoughts of a damage limitation exercise – but returned home a team of heroes.

The club have a reputation for recruiting many of the best young athletes from the Peterborough and South Lincolnshire district, and all those promoted to the senior team on Saturday acquitted themselves well.

Gideon Okoh and teenager Rowan Rawlings picked up maximum points in the 100m.

Rawlings was not satisfied with his time of 11:28 so went on to run in the non-scorers race in which, remarkably, he clocked a personal best of 11:11.

He followed this up with third place in the B 200m.

The A race was won by another of Nene Valley’s talented teens William Hughes with a 22.23 clocking.

Middle distance men James McCrae and Lloyd Kempson picked up valuable points in the 800m and 1500m with McCrae running 1:57.15 for runners-up spot in the 800m.

The experienced Nene Valley throwers excelled, with Martin Tinkler and Ken Baker comfortably winning their shot putt events while newcomer Alex Ingham threw the javelin 58.36m for an impressive victory.

Result: Trafford 270 points, Nene Valley 216, City of Portsmouth 212, Brighton 200, Reading 161, Doncaster 141.

A handful of speedy young Harriers made their way to Kettering for a midweek open meeting.

Twelve-year-old Lottie Hemmings was the pick of the bunch, returning home with a new 1500m personal best of 5:20.41 while her younger sister Evie ran 2:16.07 in the 600m.

Another 12-year-old, Alex Boole, clocked 2:51.6 over 800m while her 10-year-old brother Fraser ran 2:22.06 over 600m.

Evie Blow registered a personal best of 14.97 in the 100m sprint.

Ruth Jones was fourth lady home and first veteran 35 in the popular Woodhall Spa 10k on Sunday in a time of 40.21.

Sean Beard came in 47th with a 39.08 clocking.