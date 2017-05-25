ATHLETICS: Record entry at Deeping

Phil Martin won Sunday’s Deeping 10k road race by a margin of nearly two minutes.

The Fenland course traditionally produces a windy race, and this year was no exception, but the Peterborough AC speedster won in a time of 34:49 with Rodriguez Santos of Riverside Runners second in 36:40 and Fenland Running Club member Martin Jennings third, three seconds further back.

Claire Steels of Pactrac won the ladies race in 38:40, well clear of Geraldine Larham of March AC who clocked 42:12 and Yaxley’s Gina Crane who was third in 43:25.

Stamford Striders won the men’s team race, with Werrington Joggers taking second and third place. Yaxley Runners were the ladies winners.

Youngsters from Bourne Town Harriers dominated the junior 3k, with Connor Ely winning in a time of 10:18, 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Max James. Yaxley’s Alex Devine finished third.

Bourne’s Molly Peel won the girls race, crossing the line in 10:51.

Nene Valley’s Lottie Hemmings was second and Elin James of Bourne finished third.

A sunny day attracted a record entry of over 400 for the 31st running of the annual charity fun run and road race organised by the Rotary Club of the Deepings.

A total of 150 runners of all ages tackled the 3k course while more than 250 took on the more serious challenge of the 10k event.

The Deepings is the third of the local spring treble of 10k races following similar events at Eye and Langtoft in the two previous weeks.

All of these races are particularly popular because they all have fast level courses, giving serious runners the chance to put up personal best times which several competitors did on Sunday.

Both the men’s winner and the ladies winner came within two minutes of breaking the course record.

Race organiser Joe Piercy said that the Rotary Club was particularly grateful to Piper Physiotherapy of Market Deeping and the Spinroom Studio of Deeping St James for sponsoring the races, to the Deepings Leisure Centre for making their excellent changing facilities available to the runners and to the Deepings Inner Wheel ladies and the Rugby Club for providing refreshments.

He said: “The Rotary Club always enjoys organising events which are as popular as this, especially when they also help us to raise money for Rotary charities.”