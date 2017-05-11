ATHLETICS: Record-breaking Capes moves top of UK’s rankings

Nene Valley Harriers got their season off to a fine start in the opening fixture at the Embankment Track, finishing second behind last year’s unbeaten champions Ipswich.

Consistency was the name of the game with all the Nene Valley age group teams in the top three, with the exception of the under-17 girls.

The meeting featured some outstanding performance from the Nene Valley youngsters and a highlight was provided by Donovan Capes.

He threw the discus a record-breaking 29.07m, which puts the grandson of former Olympian Geoff Capes at number one in the under-13 UK rankings.

He threw an outdoor best in the shot of 10.51m and 4.00m long jump and was part of a second place 4x100m relay team.

Other throwers also performed superbly, and under-17 boys Kai Harrison, who hurled the discus 45.10m, and Luke Taylor, with a javelin throw of 52.71, both achieved English Schools qualifying distances.

The under-13 girls enjoyed a stack of personal bests in the middle distance events.

Amelia Divine (2.43.1) and Alexa Boole (2.50.2) beat their previous fastest 800m times, as did 1500m runners Lottie Hemmings (5.26.1) and Josie Knight (5.43.8).

Katie Marsh took part in three events and came away with three personal bests including a 3.84m long jump.

Under-15 Danielle Pusey won the hammer with a throw of 21.61m and there were also winning performances from Roseanna Clarke in the shot, high jumper Emily Davis and long jumpers Katie Calcutt and Megan Williams.

Under-17 long jumper Jasmine Allen won with a 5.25m leap and high jumper Ffion Lewis was also a winner.

The Harriers also scored heavily in the 800m and 1,500m, with fine runs from Amber Park, Katie Porter, Josephine Fortune and Ellie Piccaver.

Theo Briston achieved a sprint double at under-13 level, winning the 100m in 13.4 and the 200m in 27.9.

William Kong won the boys under-15 200m with a 24.9 clocking and George Harrison pulled off a discus and javelin winning double.

There was a massive under-17 win for Aarron Hunt on his league debut as he finished 11 seconds clear of the field with a 1,500m time of 4:17.3.

William Hughes and Ronan Rawlings dominated the sprints with two wins apiece in the 100m and 200m.

There were also victories for B string discus thrower Charles Hughes and Bartosz Wozincki in the javelin.

Result: Ipswich 800, Nene Valley Harriers 678, Basildon 623, Stevenage 621½, Team Norfolk 411, PAC 404½.