ATHLETICS: Pride of place for under-17 girls

Nene Valley Harriers had a great day in the Mansfield mud on Saturday as they excelled across the age groups in the National Cross Country Relays staged at their traditional Berry Park venue.

Pride of place went to the under-17 girls who exceeded expectations by finishing 22nd out of 64 teams.

Josephine Fortune ran the first leg of the 2.5km course in a time of 9:54, followed by Ellie Piccaver and Amber Park with 10:19 and 9:53 respectively.

The under-15 girls finished 45th out of more than 100 clubs, with Ella Robinson fastest on the day for Nene Valley with a 7:48 clocking on the 2km circuit.

Nene Valley fielded two under-13 girls teams, with the A team finishing 48th of the 104 clubs and the B team 90th. Chelsea Bole, Lottie Hemmings and Amelia Devine all ran well.

The senior women had a good day, with the A team (45th) and the B team (58th) both finishing in the front half of the field.

There was little to choose between the two teams, with Emma Randall running the fastest A team leg and Chloe Pavey fastest of the second string runners.

Nene Valley’s under-13 boys provided one of the day’s highlights.

The speedy trio of Hugo Brill, Kai Chilvers and Joseph Reindel finished 26th, while the B team placed a highly respectable 60th out of the 97 contenders.

The under-15 boys also fielded two teams with the A team 75th and the B team 84th. B team runner Matthew Colman recorded the fastest time of any of the Harriers, covering the 2k course in 7:25.

Aaron Hunt ran the quickest time for the under-17 boys, who finished 40th, 22 places ahead of the Nene Valley B team.

A junior men’s trio battled valiantly to finish 47th, while the senior men’s A team placed 84th out of 170 finishers, with Michael Channing impressing on the first leg as he covered the 5k course in 17:48. The Nene Valley B team finished 148th.

Close to 9,000 runners pounded the streets of Leeds on Sunday morning in the annual Abbey Dash 10k.

Several of the area’s top runners made the trip north and Nene Valley’s Philippa Taylor had most to celebrate as she picked up the prize for finishing first over-50 female in a time of 38:38.

Rob Brownlee led the Nene Valley challenge – finishing 174th with a 33:44 clocking.

Sean Beard made the top 500, finishing 484th in a time of 37:34.

Jay Belham and Simon Bell both made it round in under 40 minutes while Ruth Jones clocking of 41:19 saw her finish 11th out of 770 in her over-35 category.Two Peterborough AC men made their mark on the race with Steve Robinson coming home 192nd in 33:56 and James Skinner a minute behind in 251st.

Nene Valley’s Megan Ellison won the second round of the popular 5k Harrier Handicap League at Lynch Wood in a time of 19:58.

She finished 37 seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Cameron and her brother Ethan, also of Nene Valley, came home third in 18:34.

Bradley Allen of Nene Valley’s time of 17:05 was the fastest of the night and Ella Robinson, also of Nene Valley, was the quickest female with a 19:27 clocking.

Gary Parr from Eye Community Runners currently leads the standings, with father and daughter David and Alice Marr joint second.

Edgar Sumskis celebrated his first race back in a Nene Valley Harriers vest with victory in the Frostbite League at Ferry Meadows on Sunday.

The long-striding Latvian international steeplechaser, who previously won a Frostbite League race five years ago, has returned to Peterborough after a few years living in Spain where he was a serial race winner.

Leading from the off, the 29-year-old was a class apart from the other front-runners and crossed the line at the end of the five-mile multi-

terrain race in a time of 26:50, 30 seconds clear of runner-up Michael Taylor of Riverside Runners.

Eye’s Ben Heron came home third a further 15 seconds behind Taylor, with Werrington Jogger James Whitehead fourth.

Triathlete Paul Vernon of PACTRAC, who has won more Frostbite League races than any other competitor since it began 30 years ago, finished fifth and Bushfield Jogger Phil Martin came home seventh.

Former Nene Valley athlete Jess Williams, representing Riverside Runners, was first lady home with a 32:03 clocking.

Ramsey Road Runner Lisa Marriott was the second lady crossing the line in 32:45.

Sarah Caskey of PACTRAC and Emma Tomlinson-McCrae also made the top 10.

Riverside Runners topped the team standings with Nene Valley second and Yaxley Runners in fourth place.

After two races Nene Valley and Riverside Runners are joint leaders in the league table.

The junior race was won by Angus Lawrence from Hunts AC with his clubmate Isabelle Wilkins first girl.

Lottie Hemmings was the second girl home, leading Nene Valley to fourth place which is also the position they hold in the overall standings.