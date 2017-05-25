ATHLETICS: Perfect start and finish by Harriers

Nene Valley Harriers pulled off an exciting victory in their Southern League Division One fixture at Bedford on Sunday.

Leading after the opening race – the 400m hurdles, in which Sean Reidy and captain Dave Bush gave them maximum points – the 2015 league champions maintained a narrow lead all afternoon.

Just as it looked to be coming under threat, Martin Tinkler and Simon Achurch picked up maximum points in the day’s final event – the discus – to secure a famous win.

Nene Valley pulled off plenty of wins but the highlight of the afternoon was 16-year-old Aaron Hunt’s second place in the 1,500m.

Hunt took the race to a pair of experienced runners from Bedford and County AC and, despite being passed in the final lap, Hunt held on to second in a time of 4:04.9, more than two seconds inside the English Schools Championships qualifying standard.

Youngsters are establishing themselves in the Nene Valley senior ranks thick and fast.

Under-23 Sean Gamory comfortably won the 400m with a 50.5 clocking, while Alex Hampson from the same age group was first in the 800m in a time of 1:58.2.

Bush picked up his second win of the day in the B 110m hurdles.

As is often the case Nene Valley dominated the men’s throws, with Tinkler winning the shot with a putt of 14.32m, along with the discus and B hammer.

Achurch won the B discus and hammer, while Ben Stephens threw 13.42 to win the B shot.

The ladies also put in a fine performance, picking up wins on the track.

Claire Smith was first in the B 200m while Georgie Ivens won the 400m in 59:00.

Teenager Megan Ellison tore the field apart as she won the 800m in 2:16.1 with another youngster Amber Park coming in as runner-up in the B race.

Emma Maltby and Rosie Jacobs earned maximum points in the 1,500m while track specialist Nicky Morgan won the B 5,000m.

Away from the track, Bethany Denial achieved a B long and triple jump double, while shot putters Becki Hall and Priscilla Dadzie earned maximum shot putt points.