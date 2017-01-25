ATHLETICS: Online entries for Langtoft Road Run

A popular annual village 10k road race and fun run has begun the formal countdown to its 28th event by opening the online entry system.

The Langtoft Road Run takes place every year on the Sunday before the May Day bank holiday, with this year’s event falling on April 30.

The event has seen a year-on-year increase in numbers since a relaunch in 2014, following an enforced break in 2013, with nearly 600 runners entering across the two races last year.

The event is always well supported by the community and thousands of pounds have been ploughed back into local projects, groups and charities through the money it has raised.

The 3k fun run, open to all ages and incorporating the schools team challenge, is run within Langtoft while the 10k starts and finishes in the village, via a route that takes in Greatford and Barholm.

Sue Archer, of the road run committee, said: “The online entry system makes it easier than ever for people to sign up to our event.

“We do still accept postal entries and entries on the day, subject to availability, but with the number of runners increasing every year, we would encourage people to sign up before the event to avoid any disappointment.”

For all the details on how to enter, visit the race website at www.langtoftroadrun.btck.co.uk

If anyone is interested in sponsoring the event in any way, they can contact the committee via the sponsors’ page.