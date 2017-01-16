ATHLETICS: Impressive start for sprinters

Last weekend saw the start of the 2017 track and field season.

Athletes from Nene Valley Harriers competed in the Northern Indoor Athletics Championship at Sheffield EIS Arena and some were fortunate enough to meet double Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.

First season turnouts for under-17s Jasmine Allen and William Hughes produced impressive performances.

In their first competitions following their rigorous winter training schedule, in what was supposed to be just an event to blow off the cobwebs, it delivered some outstanding and surprising performances so early in the season.

Allen reached the semi-finals in the 60m in a personal best time of 8.33 seconds.

Hughes, competing in his first-ever 60m, eased into the finals to extend his impressive outings from last year and take silver in the final with a personal best of 7.19 seconds.

With the competition drawing to a climax on Sunday, it was a familiar outcome for Hannah Molyneaux who crowned Nene Valley’s performances with a gold medal in the under-17s shot putt, powering to a winning throw of 14.47m and an indoor personal best.

Based on these early performances it looks like a successful season ahead for our local athletes.