ATHLETICS: Harriers crowned league champions

Nene Valley Harriers signed off their track and field season with a fine showing in the East Anglian League finals at Bury St Edmunds on Sunday.

The senior men won their match and were crowned East Anglian champions while the club’s under-17 men and under-15 boys were runners-up.

Nene Valley’s under-15 girls were also among the medals by finishing in third place.

The Harriers tend to use the East Anglian League as a stepping stone for youngsters looking to graduate to the senior team.

The men’s team had a very youthful look about it with just five athletes over the age of 19.

Gideon Okoh and Callum Winchester scored heavily in the sprints with Winchester winning the B 100m in 11.3.

Oliver Bowling won the 800m with a 1:59.5 clocking and Cipriano Miranda was second in both the high and long jumps.

The ever-dependable Dave Bush scored maximum points in the B shot putt and javelin.

Aaron Hunt won the under-17 800m with Joe Prince first in the B race.

Harry Smith’s leap of 5.24m was enough for first in the B long jump while Tomi Fogunyoye won the high jump with a 1.75m clearance.

The sprints were a happy hunting ground for Nene Valley with Roan Rawlings winning the 100m in 11.2 as William Hughes and Alex Alcock were victorious in the A and B 200m, clocking 22.7 and 23.4 respectively.

Nene Valley’s under-15 boys barely had a weak link with all the athletes scoring well.

There were B string wins for javelin thrower Charlie Brook, high jumper Sam Staines and 100 sprinter William Kong.

Freddie Fraser ran 11.9 to win the 80m hurdles by half a second.

Elizabeth Moorhouse won the under-15 girls shot putt, Roseanna Clark was first in the B shot and Millie Weller claimed the B high jump honours.

Nene Valley qualified for the finals in all the age groups and although the others didn’t challenge for medals, there was no shortage of impressive individual performers.

Donovan Capes won the under-13 boys discus with an enormous throw of 31.94m while Lydia Church was first in the senior ladies shot putt with a 9.88m throw.