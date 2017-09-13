ATHLETICS: Geoff gives helping hand

Geoff Capes will be coaching shot putters and discus throwers in Holbeach.

The former Olympian – who twice won titles at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games – runs the successful Lincs Throws Academy.

We welcome anyone and hope the athlete enjoys and learns from the experience. Geoff Capes

He is lead coach, assisted by his son Lewis, for training sessions at Holbeach Youth Centre starting next month.

The academy dates are all on Sundays (10.30am-1pm) – October 8, November 12, December 10, January 14 and February 11. The cost is £5 per session.

They are also hosting two indoor open shot events to be graded by English Athletics after last year’s successful event in Holbeach.

Competitions are open from under-13 to senior with entry at £6.

The indoor events are on Sunday, January 21, and Sunday, February 18.

Geoff Capes said: “We aim to help and develop throwers and coaches in the area by sharing our knowledge and extensive coaching experience.

“We welcome anyone and hope the athlete enjoys and learns from the experience.

“We would like athletes to attend as many sessions as possible so we can measure the development of the thrower once they have attended from the first to last session.”

Athletes must confirm their attendance by email to capes@talktalk.net with your name, age group, event, personal best distance, email and mobile contact number.

Meanwhile, Geoff’s grandson Donovan competed in the Inter-Counties on Saturday for Lincolnshire against Derbyshire, Humberside, Leicestershire & Rutland, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Warwickshire in complete washout conditions.

He managed 10.73m which was below his best but conditions affected all of the athletes and Capes managed to win with ease.

Donovan was then awarded the best performance trophy of the championships for the under-13 boys group.

He adds this to his Northern Indoor and Eastern outdoor titles.

He smashed another of his Nene Valley Harriers club records in the shot put by 99cm to take him over 12m for the first time with a throw of 12.02m at Bedford International Arena in the Eastern Young Athletes League final.

This takes him back to number two in the country and only 5cm adrift of top spot.

Donovan also confirmed his number one ranking in the discus with a throw of 31.80m – just under his best but still further than anyone else has achieved all year.

Nene Valley’s young track and field team enjoyed their day in the spotlight at Bedford.

Having battled to qualify by finishing in the top six in the league, the athletes knew they would be in for tough competition against the region’s elite.

Despite finishing fifth out of the six teams in a closely fought contest, the day was a great success with several athletes enhancing their burgeoning reputations.

The under-15 girls were the highest scoring age group and, despite finishing third, they were in contention for first place right up to the final event.

Olivia Mead and Ella Robinson pulled off a double 800m success, both winning by huge margins.

Francesca Fenwick and Millie Weller won the A and B high jump, while there was also success in the long jump with Josie Downer achieving the longest leap of the day. Elizabeth Moorhouse scored maximum points in the B shot.

Nene Valley’s under-15 and under-17 boys also scored heavily, though there was only one win at under-15 level with Charlie Brook taking first place in the B javelin with a 37.81m throw.

Consistency was the name of the game with Nene Valley finishing second in eight events.

Aaron Hunt was one of the stars of the day, winning the under-17 1500m with a fine display of front running to finish in a time of 4:11.3.

Kai Harrison was at his best with victories in the discus with a throw of 37.33m and the shot, where he threw 13.36m. Joe Prince won the B 800m.

Freddie Fitzpatrick won the B shot and finished second in the B discus.

Ellie Piccaver was first over the line in the under-17 B 800m with a 2:28.3 clocking, while Chelsea Bole had the best result of the day for the under-13 girls with a second place finish in the 1500m.

Team manager Russ Prosser said: “I’m very happy with all the athletes, it was clear to see they all gave everything on a cold and windy day. I’m very proud of them all.”