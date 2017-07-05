ATHLETICS: Field day for brothers in Harriers’ league victory

Nene Valley Harriers’ youngsters did the club proud again with an impressive victory in the Eastern Young Athletes League at Peterborough.

The Harriers squad were consistent across the age groups with the under-13 and under-15 boys winning their categories, while the under-17 boys and all three girls teams finished as runners-up in the six-team contest.

The Harrison boys had a field day in the throws, with under-15 George winning the hammer with a throw of 29.28m as well as securing first place in the B javelin and discus. The A contests were both won by Charlie Brook.

Older sibling Kai Harrison won the under-17 shot and discus, throwing 39.80m – almost double the distance of any other competitor.

Callum Robertson scored maximum points in the B discus and shot while Luke Taylor hurled the javelin a colossal 49.04m.

The Brill family also had a good day, with Hugo winning the under-13 800m in 2:26.5 while his sister Flo won the under-15 girls 1500m with a 4:57.1 clocking.

There were also under-15 firsts for pole vaulter Millie Weller, shot putter Elizabeth Moorhouse and Danielle Pusey with a hammer throw of 23.24m.

Under-17 Amber Park did the double, winning both the 300 and 800m. Ellie Piccaver won the B 800m in 2:28.7, just three seconds down on Park’s time.

Jasmine Allen was first in the under-17 long jump while Katie Marsh won the under-13 long jump. Lottie Hemmings also scored full points with a win in the B under-13 1500m.

There was no shortage of victories on the track for the boys.

William Hughes won the under-17 200m with a 22.5 clocking, just three-tenths of a second ahead of B winner Ronan Rawlings, who also won the 100m in a speedy 11.1.

Joe Prince and Matt Dowling finished first in the B middle distance races.

Freddie Fraser won the under-15 80m hurdles in 11.9 and Matt Colman bagged full points in the B 800m.

Donovan Capes proved he’s more than just a thrower with first place in the B under-13 long jump to add to his shot and discus wins. Theo Briston won the A long jump.

Joseph Reindel doubled up by clocking 5:15.4 for his 1500m victory, followed by first in the B long jump.

There were B wins for 100m sprinter Natalie Bailey and middle distance men Freddie House and Joshua Smith.

With two fixtures to go Nene Valley are sitting pretty in third place.