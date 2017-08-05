ATHLETICS: Charlotte makes World Championships debut

Have your say

Former Spalding High School student Charlotte Taylor finished 27th in her World Championships debut on Saturday night.

All eyes were on Usain Bolt at London Stadium as the superstar bowed out of international athletics in his last individual event.

But starting 90 minutes before the 100m final, Nene Valley Harriers star Taylor covered 25 laps of the track in the women’s 10,000m.

The 23-year-old, who is currently at San Francisco University, gained her place in the Great Britain team thanks to a run of 32:11.80 in California earlier this year.

The personal best time put her four seconds inside the qualifying mark.

Taylor lined up with the world’s leading distance runners, including Olympic champion and world record holder Almaz Ayana from Ethiopia who destroyed the field to collect the gold medal.

A general view of the Women's 10,000m Final during day two of the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 5, 2017. See PA story ATHLETICS World. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No transmission of sound or moving images and no video simulation

Former world under-20 triathlon champion Taylor is 20th on the all-time list of British 10,000m runners.

A general view of the Women's 10,000m Final during day two of the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 5, 2017. See PA story ATHLETICS World. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No transmission of sound or moving images and no video simulation

A general view of the Women's 10,000m Final during day two of the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 5, 2017. See PA story ATHLETICS World. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No transmission of sound or moving images and no video simulation.