ATHLETICS: Charlotte delighted by world-class time

Former Spalding High School student Charlotte Taylor continued to enhance her reputation on the world stage with a stunning run over 10,000m at the Stanford Invitational meeting in California.

The San Francisco University girl obliterated her personal best, running 32:11.80 and finishing fourth in a high- class field containing internationals and Olympians.

I’ve been training well and was targeting a sub-33 minute run going into the race – but I didn’t expect to break that barrier by so much. Charlotte Taylor

Not only did Taylor run a world-class time, she was four seconds inside the qualifying mark for the World Athletics Championships which will be held in London in August and finished hot on the heels of Rio Olympics 5,000m finalist Eilish McColgan.

Taylor, whose fine run coincided with the 40th anniversary of Nene Valley Harriers, said: “I’m delighted with how the race went and the time I ran.

“I’ve been training well and was targeting a sub-33 minute run going into the race – but I didn’t expect to break that barrier by so much.”

The 23-year-old former world under-20 triathlon gold medalist described how she came into her own in the second half of the race.

She added: “I was in the chasing pack through the first half of the race but I felt comfortable and so was able to start closing down the gap to some of the girls falling off the back of the lead pack during the latter stages of the race.

“That really helped me to stay engaged and maintain my pace during the second half.”

This was Taylor’s first track 10,000m of what looks likely be be a memorable season.

Talking about her World Championship prospects and the season ahead, she said: “It’s great to run inside qualifying standard.

“However, I will not be back in the UK in time for the 10,000m trials as they are being held earlier than the British Championships.

“I’ll be racing a 5,000m in a few weeks at the Payton Jordan Invitational and then I’ll focus on the 10,000m again for the rounds of the NCAA nationals.”

After her incredible run Taylor is ranked 20th on the all-time list of British 10,000m runners.

There are currently no men at Peterborough clubs who have run faster than Taylor.

Meanwile, Chris Wright followed up his seventh-place finish in the North London Half Marathon a fortnight ago by winning the Croydon Half Marathon. Wright’s time of 72:19 gave him a massive four-minute victory margin.

Alex Hampson ran a personal best in his first 800m race of the season.

The 20-year-old Nene Valley Harrier finished as runner-up in the Charnwood AC Open Meeting at Loughborough with a time of 1:57.23. Club-mate Austin Herbert was fifth with a 2:06.05 clocking.