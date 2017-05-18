ATHLETICS: Capes sets club and championship records

An outstanding performance by Donovan Capes was the highlight of a good day for Nene Valley athletes at the Lincolnshire county championships.

A squad of 26 athletes took part in the meeting, with athletes facing a headwind on the home straight on a chilly day.

The club finished the day with 25 county champions and 15 other medal performances.

Capes, competing in the U13 boys’ discus, threw a massive 29.55m, recording not only a club record, but also a Championship Best Performance.

And on a day where five Championship Best Performances were recorded, Donovan was awarded the trophy for the Performance of the Championships, beating even former Nene Valley Harrier, Hannah Molyneau who won the U17 shot putt.

Donovan made it a double, winning the U13 shot putt, with a throw of 9.90m.

The club had two sprinters who recorded big wins, U15 William Kong started by winning his 100m by 15 metres and followed that by leading the 200m from the gun and storming to more than 25m ahead of his nearest rival!

William Hughes took the sprint double in the U17 section, with James Marsh taking silver in both events. Kong added to his two golds with a silver in the shot putt.

Jasmine Allen recorded a double gold in the U17 ladies 100m and long jump and Katie Marsh won both the 70m hurdles and long jump in the U13 age group. Roseanna Clark produced double gold in the U15 girls discus and shot putt.

Although not all winners, there were a trio of athletes who deserve special mention. Katie Callcut won the full set of medals in the long jump, 100m and 200m respectively; Niamh Rushton, who had previously not made a final, stormed through the wind to take gold in the U15 girls 200m and Arabella Allen replicated her older sister’s performances by making the U13 girls 100m final and running an identical time.

Archie Rainbow and Dan Lawrence dominated the U17 800m, taking the first two positions. Archie ran well against older age groups in the race and was only beaten by a senior man.

Harriers picked up 14 gold medals, along with plenty of silvers and bronzes at the Cambridgeshire Track and Field County Championships, held at Peterborough’s Embankment track on Saturday.

The winners came from across the age groups with U13 middle distance ace Lottie Hemmings taking gold in the 1,500m, and Freddie House winning 200m gold in the same age group with a 30.31 clocking.

At the other end of the scale, veteran thrower Simon Achurch won gold in the senior men’s hammer, as well as picking up silver in the shot and discus bronze.

Nene Valley reigned supreme in the throws, with Martin Tinkler winning senior men’s shot gold with a putt of 14.89m and in the discus with a throw of 40.29m.

Lydia Church won U20 shot and discus gold along with hammer silver, while Kai Harrison took U17 shot putt gold and was second in the discus. His brother George won U15 javelin silver. Callum Robertson picked up U17 shot silver.

On the track, Dave Brown won gold in men’s 400m in 51:08. Brown also took silver in the 200m.

Georgie Ivens won the senior ladies 200m and Kelsi Ellis was first over the line in the U17 300m.

There were 100m silvers for senior lady Gemma Scales, U20 Alexandra Pullen, who doubled up with 200m bronze, and Charley Woodworth at U13 level. Charlie Molyneaux finished third in the U13 100m.

Ella Robinson was first over the line in the U15 800m with a time of 2:28.32 and Emma Randall won gold in the senior ladies 1500m in 4:55.39.

Bronze in the 300m was won by Dylan Tomaselli, Katie Porter and Benjamin Mace, who also won 800m bronze.

Olivia Mead was the U15 800m bronze medalist and the U17 1,500m duo Josie Fortune and Ellie Piccaver finished second and third.

All that glittered was gold for Rosie Fresen in the U20 triple jump and there were silvers for long jumper Josie Downer and high jumper Tomi Ogunyoye.

Also in the jumps, Harry Smith picked up U17 triple jump bronze.