ATHLETICS: Capes claims top UK ranking

Donovan Capes’ first full competitive season ended with a huge collection of medals and trophies.

He was champion in the Northern Indoor, Lincolnshire AAA, Lincolnshire Schools, East Anglian, Eastern Young Athletes League and Inter Counties competitions.

In the Eastern Young Athletes League and East Anglian League, Capes had a winning record in the shot putt, discus and long jump.

Performance of the championships awards were won at the Lincolnshire AAA (discus) and Inter Counties (shot).

His final UK rankings are number one in the discus and two in the shot.

Capes is ahead of his dad Lewis and grandad Geoff at the age of 12!

He now looks forward to starting his rugby season and transferring all of his power and talent on the field for the undefeated Spalding under-13 team.