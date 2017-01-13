ATHLETICS: Alex and Matt lead way for Nene Valley Harriers

Nene Valley’s under-20 men won team gold at Sunday’s Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships.

Alex Hampson led them home, picking up individual bronze, followed by Niamh Payne and Bradley Spurdens in fourth and fifth respectively.

Megan Ellison claimed the under-17 silver medal and there was team gold for the under-15 boys with fifth-placed Matt Dowling the first Harrier home ahead of Dan Lawrence, Tom Middleton and William Wright.

The under-17 boys won silver with Bradley Allan fourth, Coding Leigh-Middleton ninth and Josh Stanwell 12th.

There were top-10 finishes in the senior races for James McCrae (seventh) and Laura Grimer (eighth) while under-20 ladies Hermione Wright and Amy Gibbons finished just outside the medals in fourth and fifth.

Hanna Ray was sixth under-15 girl and Millie Weller finished 10th in the under-13 race.

James McCrae

Meanwhile, Sean Reidy won the battle of the local big guns as he came out on top in the England Athletics Combined Events Indoor Championship at Sheffield.

Reidy and Adam Fidgett lined up against each other for the second time this winter and Carl Titman from Peterborough AC joined them.

Reidy secured his second success over Fidgett this winter with an 18th-place finish and an impressive 3,638 points.

Titman chased him all the way until disaster struck in the form of a torn hamstring in the penultimate discipline, the pole vault.

Fidgett came in 20th with 3,167 points, a sizable improvement on his 2,958 haul in December at Lee Valley.