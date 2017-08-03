Zipping up the truth about men’s health

Do you know a young lad like Tobes? He’s young, free and having a ball. He’s a bit of slacker with a few problems... but what you don’t know, he has also been ignoring a lump in a rather delicate place for almost two years!

Growing up and manning up is not proving easy for Tobes.

Who would have thought testicular cancer would feature in the storyline of one of the funniest and most contemporary of plays we’ve seen at the South Holland Centre for some time?

Paines Plough is the UK’s leading new writing theatre company and their latest three-hander, Growth, flings the taboo subject of men’s health right out into the open (well not literally) with lots of humour and modern references while offering an entertaining insight into a young man dealing with a big problem.

The show is penned by award-winning writer of stage and screen, Luke Norris, the same Luke Norris who plays Dr Dwight Enys in BBC One’s Poldark.

Suitable for adults aged 14 upwards, Growth is strewn with laugh-out-loud one-liners and has been heaped with five star reviews, winning a coveted Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2016.

As a result, the show is now on its second national tour, coming to the South Holland Centre on Saturday September 30.

So if you know a bloke like Tobes who doesn’t take his health too seriously, this show will certainly give him a good laugh and maybe some life lessons to boot!

Tickets are on sale now.