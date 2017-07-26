‘Youth Speaks’ at Deepings Rotary Club competition

Deepings School lower sixth student Demi Wey triumphed at the annual ‘Youth Speaks’ competition, organised by the town’s Rotary Club.

Held at The Goat in Frognall, other contestants from the school were James Jessop, Luke Giddings and Bradley Harrison.

Each gave a prepared talk to a panel of judges and an audience of 30 Rotarians and members of The Deepings Inner Wheel Club, on subjects as diverse as ‘The importance of good man-management to the national speedway teams of Denmark and Poland’, ‘How social media can change your life’, ‘Learning the hard way, what is truly important in life’ and ‘Why a person’s personal image is so important’.

After a close contest, the judges awarded runners-up prizes of £25 to James, Luke and Bradley and the Youth Speaks trophy and £50 to the winner, Demi.

Presenting the prizes, Rotary President Alan Kendrick, said: “Not only was this a very close competition, but it was also a pleasure to meet young people who are such a credit to themselves and to their school. All credit to them and also to their teacher Jo Dexter for all the work she did in preparing them for this evening.”

Pictured, from left, are: Luke Giddings, Demi Wey, teacher Jo Dexter, Bradley Harrington and James Jessop.

