YOUR VIEWS: They could develop on Mill Drove in Cowbit

I wholeheartedly agree with Mr Fairman and others that Cowbit is being eroded by all the estates going up.

Since 2015 we have had the homes on Barrier Bank, then straight onto the Barrier Bank Development which is being done in two phases. Phase two to start in 2018ish with another 87 homes.

There is another plot of land at the end of the village that is close to the A16 that has been earmarked for development. No new infrastructure seems to have been planned around all this work. Yet, there is a solution, down Mill Drove there is a large plot of land with an old railway yard building on it. It is going to waste and has a lot of rubbish on it, a breeding ground for rats

The old building could be converted to a school, doctor’s surgery/dental practice and have enough space left for a play area or small community centre.

The finances for this should come out of the hundreds of thousands of pounds the council receives for the builders.