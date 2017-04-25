Your views sought after five years of the A16

Residents and motorists are being asked their views on the Spalding to Eye A16 as part of an evaluation study that will assess how successful the new road has been.

The consultation into the 22km road, which opened in late 2011 and bypasses Cowbit and Crowland, begins on Tuesday, May 9 and completed questionnaires need to be received by 5pm on Friday, June 9.

The survey can be completed online or downloaded and printed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1073. Those without internet access can ring 01522 782070 to have a survey sent to them.

As part of the consultation, two drop-in sessions will be held at Crowland Community Hub (Hall Street, Crowland PE6 0EW), offering people the chance to meet the project team, complete a survey and find out more about the scheme and its impacts to date.

The dates for the drop-in sessions are Friday, May 19 from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 1pm.

The road took three years to construct, between 2008 and 2011, and links the A1175 near Spalding to the A15 near Peterborough. It was built to solve problems experienced along the old A1073.

The ‘five years after’ monitoring and evaluation study is being undertaken to build upon the ‘short term’ study that was completed in 2012 by further investigating factors like traffic flow, journey time, accident data, environmental impact, air and noise quality and other criteria.

Findings from the 2012 study can currently be viewed at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/a1073. The ‘five years after’ monitoring and evaluation document will also be available at this location when complete this autumn.

