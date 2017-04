You wanted views on the proposal to build a new McDonald’s at the Sutterton roundabout.

My main concern is the amount of litter this could create in the surrounding areas.

For whatever reason many fast food users choose to throw their used cups and food containers out of their cars onto the road verges.

Litter clearing isn’t a high priority for local councils and so the countryside is beginning to look like a tip.

It would be good if McDonald’s could be more proactive in preventing it.