YOUR VIEW: Your voice or the voice for the few?

I, like most people in South Holland and The Deepings, received a leaflet from John Hayes last week. Emblazoned across it many times is ‘The People’s Voice’ but whose voice is he representing?

Is he the voice for those who rely on the NHS and Social Care?

No, he voted against better funding for both.

Is he the voice for the disabled?

No, he voted to cut ESA by £30 per week.

Is he the voice for our children going to university?

No, he voted to raise tuition fees.

Is he the voice for those living in privately rented accommodation?

No, he voted against a law forcing landlords to make rented homes fit for human habitation.

Is he the voice for the LGBT community?

No, he has consistently voted against Equal Gay Rights.

Is the voice for those working in our prison service?

No, he voted against reducing overcrowding and improving safety.

Is he the voice for women born in the 1950s?

No, he voted against transitional measures to slow the increase in the state pension age for women.

Is he the voice for those seeking to enter the health care profession?

No, he voted against student bursaries.

Is he the voice for our school children?

No, he voted against better funding for our schools.

Is he the voice for those who support the hunting ban?

No, he voted against the hunting ban.

Is he the voice for the homeless?

No, he voted against the government taking action to end homelessness and address the root cause.

Is he the voice for those who rely on public transport?

No, he voted against regulation of local bus networks and public ownership of railways.

Is he the voice for members of our police force?

No, he voted against ensuring police officer numbers and funding are not further reduced.

Is he the voice for social housing tenants?

No, he voted to phase out secure tenancies for life.

Is he the voice for those who need legal assistance?

No, he voted for restricting the scope of Legal Aid.

Is he the voice for those unfairly dismissed by their employer?

No, he voted for overall increases in court and tribunal fees above the levels of inflation.

Is he the voice for those who earn over £150,000 per year?

Yes, he voted against raising top rate Income Tax for these people.

Is he the voice for those living in high value homes?

Yes, he voted against the “mansion tax”.

Is he the voice for those who do not want to pay their fair share of tax?

Yes, he voted against proposals to reduce tax avoidance and evasion.

Is he the voice for big businesses?

Yes, he voted to reduce the main rate of Corporation Tax to be charged in 2020.

Is he the voice for the wealthy?

Yes, he voted to reduce the rates of capital Gains Tax.

Is he the voice of Letting Agents?

Yes, he voted against restrictions on fees charged to tenants by them.

So, I ask all of you who live in South Holland and The Deepings, is John Hayes YOUR voice or the voice for the few?