YOUR VIEW: What a great night for local Labour

What a night we had at the Parliamentary General Election count for the South Holland and The Deepings consituency, held at the Springfields Centre Spalding.

Firstly, I would like to congratulate John Hayes, our local MP, for being successful in this general election. John is clearly the people’s choice for South Holland and The Deepings after increasing his majority with the 35,179 votes he received on June 8. Also, well done to all the candidates of the other parties who were there to give us all a choice in our democratic society that we live in.

But being a member of the South Holland and The Deepings Constituency Labour Party, I have to say what a night is was for us. I was so proud to be part of a campaign – Team Voyteck – where the team, albeit small compared to the Tory machine, worked so hard in our towns and villages for our worthy PPC Voyteck Kowalewski.

Voyteck doubled the votes that were registered at the last General Election on behalf of the Labour Party and I do admire the candidate for the way he conducted his campaign with the utmost respect for everyone he met during the campaign.

On the night, the whole team gave Voyteck the support he so richly deserved and we were all dignified in defeat, but by coming second to John Hayes met most of the team’s objectives apart from winning.

I can recall Voyteck saying he will be back, and of course the whole team will be back in support to get bigger and better and hopefully double our number of votes again, better still a win, next time for Labour in South Holland, as you have to believe to achieve.

Finally, once again, I would like to thank the acting returning officer Anna Graves, deputy acting returning officer Rhonda Booth and their team for their professional running of the election count. Also big thanks to all the counters, who worked so hard throughout the night of June 8 to make it all such a successful operation. Well done to all concerned.