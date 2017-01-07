YOUR VIEW: We’re coming for you, Labour

The best year for UKIP so far has come to an end.

In 2016, we finally forced a referendum on the country’s EU membership and won.

Meanwhile, the election of Paul Nuttall brought to an end some minor differences within UKIP.

Nigel Farage was great, but we needed to make changes. The party now has the new leader most of us wanted in the first place.

As for his CV, I’ve heard him speak many times and he has always been honest about wanting to finish his PhD.

Criticising him for this is just another attempt to smear someone who frightens the establishments, left and right. They would have preferred a weaker leader.

Nationally, we will be concentrating on winning seats from Labour. Dogged by infighting and divisions, they long ceased to care about our country or its people.

Here, and in other places where UKIP came a respectable second in the general election, we intend to increase pressure on all sitting representatives.

Democracy only works properly where there is a strong opposition. Without it, there is little incentive to change for the better.

Locally, we have fresh county elections in May and, while I don’t see us running Lincolnshire, the best possible way to shake things up is to vote UKIP.