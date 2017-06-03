YOUR VIEW: Vote for John Hayes and get a strong, stable government

Georgina Harrison (Letters to the Editor, May 16) moans about poor election results.

And yet, the analysis of the secretary of the local Labour Party makes no mention of their policies, nor the travesty of Jeremy Corbyn’s so-called ‘leadership’!

She would do better to reflect upon our area’s overwhelming vote for Leave in last year’s referendum.

Do we want a Labour-led coalition of chaos? I don’t think so! Only a vote for John Hayes will result in a strong and stable government that can achieve a Brexit that works for the good of the United Kingdom.