YOUR VIEW: There is no excuse for this rubbish

I thought I must bring this fly tipping in Farrow Avenue, Holbeach, to the attention of local residents, who I feel must be the culprits.

A short article displayed in the Free Press might just shame them.

We have an excellent refuse collection twice a week, general waste in black bags on Tuesdays, also recycle items in green bags on Thursdays.

Failing that, we have a brilliant refuse department in West Marsh Road open seven days a week.

There is certainly no excuse for being lazy and filling a water course with rubbish that also encourages vermin to exist.

Mervin Roberts

via email