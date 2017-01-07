YOUR VIEW: There is a fault with Holland Market car park system

Have any of your readers had problems with the car park at Sainsbury’s in Holland Market?

My daughter received a penalty notice for £70 accusing her of parking between 10.15am and 4.55pm when only two hours are allowed.

She had initially parked in the morning and returned some four hours later to then finally exit at 4.55pm, as stated on the parking charge.

The system has not registered her leaving and re-entering the car park during the day.

Our only hope is my daughter’s dash-cam footage of her other travels during that time, which we are hoping will be enough to challenge the fine.

I wonder how many people have received these fines and have had no option but to pay.