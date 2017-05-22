YOUR VIEW: Sutton Bridge is a disgrace

This is an open letter to Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, about Sutton Bridge, the Gateway to Lincolnshire.

I refer to Mr Hill’s interview on Look North recently after the local elections – you are either deluded or a fool sir.

For you personally to say that people must like what Lincolnshire County Council are doing is farcical.

The council will continue to operate whether they are Labour, Conservative or led by others. You, sir, as the leader of the council, are negligent and negating your responsibilities to local parish councils without full consultation or consideration.

You dictate your poor decisions and operate with impunity.

The parish councils here and everywhere are being burdened by the trickle down effect. If the county council do not want the responsibility then it must be time for all parish councils to be devolved and funded adequately from your purse.

The county council village green on both sides and the roundabout at Crosskeys Bridge is an absolute disgrace. It is covered in molehills, long grass, dandelions in abundance and spent daffodils. I guess you don’t care. You don’t live here but I do, we do and we do care.

I understand that you will no longer be responsible apart from a two metre cut in all areas. This policy is not acceptable and should be rescinded immediately.

Sutton Bridge is an absolute disgrace. If the county council do not want the responsibility of these amenity areas then you should transfer ownership to Sutton Bridge Parish Council so that they can precept to maintain them in the long term.

Vicky Hills

via email