YOUR VIEW: Surely this is where Holbeach Market should have been?

Has April Fool’s Day moved? So stall holders paying for pitches can not stand on the High Street in Holbeach for health and safety reasons and have moved to the car park, causing an entrance to be closed.

But stall holders getting pitches for free can stand on Church Street.

If it is important for them to be there to get trade into the town surely that is where the market should have been. Has any consideration been paid to the shops in the town? They pay rates and most rents.

Will the stalls aid them or just undercut them and aid a quicker demise of Holbeach?