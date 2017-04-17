YOUR VIEW: Rubbish bags are a complete eyesore

I wonder if you could put a photograph of the pile of black rubbish bags in the archway near your Spalding office.

These have been piled up for weeks. Rats will be attracted to these bags and they are a complete eyesore and a health hazard.

The Crescent, as you know, is the most attractive shopping area in our town but it is spoilt by the rubbish bags near to your offices.

As a shopper I would be put off shopping seeing a rubbish dump in the centre of town.

Why are the dustbin men not collecting these bags?

Whose bags are they? If they belong to a flat or a shop then why are they not using a metal bin?

Jane Cooper

via email