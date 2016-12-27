YOUR VIEW: Many factors contributed to disappointing Labour result

I have read and heard with interest the stories about the demise of the Labour Party on the strength of the recent Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election result.

It was a disappointing result for the Labour Party, however, there are many factors which may have contributed to this and which will be addressed.

Only a third of voters turned out, possibly because it was a miserable mid-winter day; it also appears that those that didn’t vote were unsure of what each party stands for.

In addition, I heard mention of bickering and infighting which put voters off.

The area itself is full of landowners, farmers and people who have an apparent misguided mistrust of immigrants.

It’s pretty amazing that UKIP didn’t trounce the Tories on this fact alone. In fact, it is one of the positive aspects of the result.

The successful Tory candidate is a highly-respected paediatric consultant doctor – people who mistrust politicians in general may believe they can trust a doctor – even a Tory one – above others.

Perhaps she is popular and more well-known than the other candidates – many banal TV shows are based on popularity rather than talent, or, in the case of politics, policies; and this may well have translated to the ballot box.

Sadly, one can guess the content of the policies offered by UKIP, and possibly the Tories, which may have resonated strongly with voters.

It could also be possible that both UKIP and the Conservative Party have misled the voting public into believing that they are the only options for hard-working families.

There is actually peer reviewed evidence which states that the mainstream media have been biased against the Labour Party in their reporting.

This is apparent in the previously mentioned highly-publicised bickering in the Labour Party; whereas not much is mentioned about the alleged punch-ups in UKIP, nor the chasm that divides the Tories.

Sadly, I have also received anecdotal evidence that some Christians vote for a Christian even if they abhor their policies.

This is not a time for mourning, but a time for reflection, analysis of the data collected on the doorstep and empathy with the problems faced by voters; all of which led them to either stay at home or choose austerity, thereby voting against themselves and those who are more unfortunate than themselves.

I actually think that all voters should be encouraged to watch I, Daniel Blake before heading to the ballot box.

Finally, I would like to call all Labour Party members to attend meetings and engage in our activities as often as they are able to.

Check out LP Membersnet as well as making contact with your local Constituency Labour Party.

If any of your readers would like to join the Labour Party, they will be made very welcome.

Together, we can shape our communities into a fairer society using honest, transparent politics and a smidgeon of hard graft.