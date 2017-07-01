YOUR VIEW: How do food ratings work?

As a local person for many years I really enjoy going to local events... and the recent Holbeach Country Show was particularly good.

There was one thing that made me think though (and it was highlighted in the Free Press of May 16) and that was the food businesses who go to these shows.

How does the one- to five-star rating work?

I noticed one particular vendor at this event had five stars, but had rubbish piled high, washing-up stacked high, food being defrosted without lids on, ingredients being put together in direct sunlight on a table with spills and flies, in the heat.

Any suggestions?