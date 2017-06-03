YOUR VIEW: Hayes has an amazing track record

Rodney Sadd is correct – “Don’t let apathy set in”. However, he is surely wrong in thinking that a Jeremy Corbyn-led, socialist-inspired coalition might actually be capable of delivering a Brexit that’s good for our country.

In a constituency that so strongly voted to Leave in last year’s referendum, there is only one candidate capable of making this happen. I will be standing shoulder to shoulder with John Hayes, who has an amazing track record locally and has continually served us well. John Hayes deserves our support.