This letter is for the attention of the irresponsible dog owner who makes a habit of walking their dog, without a lead, in Baxter Gardens, Spalding, no doubt during the hours of darkness.

Being out of control and running loose, the dog finds my front garden lawn the ideal spot to use as a toilet, leaving others to clean up the mess.

Allowing the dog to run loose and create a nuisance is against the law.

A change of attitude would be greatly appreciated.